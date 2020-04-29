The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among Monterey County residents is up to 191, according to the latest Health Department data. Almost every day, new cases are added to the count.
But as the virus continues to spread, the risk of a surge that would overwhelm our hospital system appears low for now, with only nine people hospitalized as of April 28. In fact, the Weekly's new tracker of hospitalizations shows a distinct drop in the number of positive Covid-19 patients and suspected Covid-19 patients in our hospitals and intensive care units over the past week.
The good news about hospitalizations does not indicate the threat of the virus has gone away. In fact, public health officials are introducing new measures and restrictions that remind us that the outbreak if far from over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.