Electric bill relief is coming to the Central Coast amid a pandemic that is putting a strain on household, commercial and governmental budgets.
Customers of Monterey Bay Community Power, which includes more than 95 percent of ratepayers in Monterey County, homes and businesses, will see a significant decrease in their electric bills in May and June.
The agency voted unanimously on April 13 to approve a plan that would defer 50 percent of generation charges for two months. The agency will recuperate the lost revenue in part by slightly higher rates over the remainder of the year.
“MBCP is providing significant financial relief through a deferred payment for the communities we serve,” MBCP CEO Tom Habashi said in a statement. “Providing this temporary but sweeping rate reduction will ease the burden on residents and businesses at a time when they need it the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.