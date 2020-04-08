Some 250 Monterey city employees are still out and about in public places doing essential services that cannot be done remotely. They include police officers, firefighters, parks workers and public works crew members.
As of April 7, a new city policy incorporates some of the latest state and federal health guidance that face coverings can help prevent transmission of Covid-19, and requires those city workers to cover their faces when in public.
The city's call for donations of unopened N95 masks has been successful, but those masks are reserved for medical personnel and first responders. Employees are being asked to wear the same homemade cloth masks or other simple over-the-counter masks as other non-medical residents.
"Some members of the community have offered to sew cloth masks," Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira said on a press briefing call Wednesday morning. "We’re very grateful for contributions, and for the N95 contributions for first responders."
