John Fickas, a political consultant, coach at North Salinas High School and a former board member of the Santa Rita Union School District, was arrested Thursday on charges that he raped and sodomized a drugged and incapacitated victim.
Details of the alleged crimes were not available late Thursday. According to the Monterey County Jail website, he was arrested today, July 11, and is being held on $400,000 bail. He faces four counts: rape of a drugged victim, rape of an unconscious victim, sodomy of a drugged victim and sodomy of an unconscious victim.
The complaint against him was filed on July 10, and a warrant issued the same day. He likely will be arraigned in Monterey County Superior Court the afternoon of July 12.
Fickas has coached the girls' junior varsity field hockey team and also is the varsity throwing coach for the track and field team at North Salinas High School. He is listed on the website of PJF Communications, a Salinas-based political consultancy, as a project manager and consultant who provides clients with precinct walkers, phone bankers and strategy to target absentee voters during election seasons. "During a campaign in Salinas, California in 2010, John Fickas organized over 100 walkers and phone bankers in less than 48 hours," the website states.
Fickas' brother, Paul, is a vice president at PJF.
John Fickas ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for a seat on the Salinas Union High School District board against incumbent Carlos Rubio.
This isn't the only criminal case currently lodged against John Fickas. He is in the middle of a felony case filed in October 2018 that alleges he abused rabbits. He is listed as a breeder, along with his brother, of rabbits for show and sale. Together, the brothers run a company called Salad Bowl Rabbitry.
