Monterey County Jail
Nic Coury

John Fickas, a political consultant, coach at North Salinas High School and a former board member of the Santa Rita Union School District, was arrested Thursday on charges that he raped and sodomized a drugged and incapacitated victim.

Details of the alleged crimes were not available late Thursday. According to the Monterey County Jail website, he was arrested today, July 11, and is being held on $400,000 bail. He faces four counts: rape of a drugged victim, rape of an unconscious victim, sodomy of a drugged victim and sodomy of an unconscious victim.

The complaint against him was filed on July 10, and a warrant issued the same day. He likely will be arraigned in Monterey County Superior Court the afternoon of July 12.

Fickas has coached the girls' junior varsity field hockey team and also is the varsity throwing coach for the track and field team at North Salinas High School. He is listed on the website of PJF Communications, a Salinas-based political consultancy, as a project manager and consultant who provides clients with precinct walkers, phone bankers and strategy to target absentee voters during election seasons. "During a campaign in Salinas, California in 2010, John Fickas organized over 100 walkers and phone bankers in less than 48 hours," the website states.

Fickas' brother, Paul, is a vice president at PJF. 

John Fickas ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for a seat on the Salinas Union High School District board against incumbent Carlos Rubio. 

This isn't the only criminal case currently lodged against John Fickas. He is in the middle of a felony case filed in October 2018 that alleges he abused rabbits. He is listed as a breeder, along with his brother, of rabbits for show and sale. Together, the brothers run a company called Salad Bowl Rabbitry.

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Tags

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.