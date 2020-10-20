Carmel Valley Road roundabout

Screenshot of a proposed roundabout at Carmel Valley Road and Laureles Grade from a presentation by the engineering firm GHD in June 2020.

 c/o GHD
A concept proposal for a roundabout at the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Laureles Grade is scheduled for a community Zoom meeting from 5:30-6:30pm, Wednesday, Oct. 21, hosted by District 5 County Supervisor Mary Adams and the Carmel Valley Road Advisory Committee.
 
The idea has been talked about for at least two years. It was mentioned in the Carmel Valley Road Corridor Study, finalized in August 2018. In June, the committee heard a report by engineering firm GHD about how such a roundabout at the intersection would work, as well as the potential safety benefits.
 
The state of California has been promoting the use of roundabouts in recent years, which have been found to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of backups and accidents compared to signalized intersections. 
 
To join the Zoom meeting click here, password 203817. Or by phone, 669-900-6833. 

