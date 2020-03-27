Confirmed cases of Covid-19 took another jump to 32 cases on Friday, March 27, from 27 the day before. The number of people tested increased from 403 to 452, according to the Monterey County Health Department.
Of those listed, 10 are reported as travel-related, six as person-to-person, nine as community transmission and seven are under investigation. Compared to the day before, the biggest jump came in community transmission cases. There were only four reported on Thursday.
County officials told reporters in a call on Friday afternoon that they are expecting a spike of cases in the weeks ahead—the brief lull that occurred this week when there was no increase one day does not mean the disease is slowing down.
"I anticipate numbers will continue to go up," said Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno. "It's important that people not become complacent." Continuing to follow the shelter-in-place order is important, he said.
The Health Department is requiring people who come in close contact with those that have tested positive to be in quarantine in their homes for 14 days. Officials monitor the quarantine subjects by phone and by checking with their employers, Moreno said.
At the county's hospital in Salinas, Natividad, Chief Executive Officer Gary Gray said they ordered a second tent for triage of cases just in case, but at this point have not had the need to divide the hospital into "contact" and "no contact" zones, to keep infected patients away from non-Covid-19 patients. He said that so far they've sent 222 samples to the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory and that five samples came back positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.