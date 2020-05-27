A new low-cost gasoline option will soon be available now that Costco has been cleared to open a pump station in Seaside.
The Costco serving the Monterey Peninsula is located in Sand City but a new Costco gas station will be built 400 feet to the east in the Seaside Auto Center.
The site of the project is currently a parking lot serving Cypress Coast Ford and is located on the northeast corner of Del Monte Boulevard and Autocenter Parkway, standing kitty corner from Porsche Monterey.
Seaside City Council approved a permit for the station unanimously on May 21. According to city documents, the gas station will feature 6 lanes and 24 pumps.
As with all Costco stations, only members of the warehouse club will be able to purchase gasoline. No cash will be accepted.
The city amended its rules to allow the gas station to operate without a public restroom. Employees will have access to a compost toilet with no water hookup possible because of the state restrictions on new water connections on the Monterey Peninsula.
(1) comment
YES! Finally.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.