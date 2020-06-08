Along with a rising national movement calling for an end to racism and police reforms, Black Lives Matter protests have continued in Monterey County steadily since Saturday, May 30. Protests have drawn anywhere from dozens to thousands of people, with a presence in Seaside, Salinas, Monterey, Soledad, Carmel and Pacific Grove.
The next local Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled for noon tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9 at Monterey City Hall. Monterey officials are preparing for a large group of marchers, and have blocked off adjacent streets to parking. (Some supporters on social media are encouraging marchers to bike or carpool to downtown.)
Protest organizers also say face coverings are required, consistent with the county health officer's current face covering rule meant to slow the spread of Covid-19.
In a press briefing today, June 8, county officials spoke about the continued rise of Covid-19 cases while large protests are happening, and urged protesters to exercise caution. (It's consistent with his guidance to the public in general whenever you leave home, whether it's for exercise or to patronize one of an increasing number of businesses that is allowed to reopen under less stringent shelter-in-place guidelines.)
“I recognize it’s a right,” County Health Officer Edward Moreno said. “We have to balance that right to demonstrate with trying to minimize the risk of spread of Covid-19.
"It's not just because of protests. Any time we leave our homes, there is additional risk of getting exposed."
County Administrative Officer Charles McKee likens the risks of protesting in a crowd to entering any business, and urges people to follow the same health practices they would anywhere—wear a face covering, try to keep a six-foot distance, avoid touching surfaces and wash your hands as often as possible.
"Whenever you are exercising any rights, as well as frequenting a business, you should do so in a way that protects you and others," McKee said.
McKee is among the county department heads who signed a letter expressing solidarity with the growing movement's calls for justice and equality, but he emphasized today that any reason for protesting is protected, and he and Moreno encourage safety practices at all protests for any cause.
