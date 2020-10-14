The economic of impact of Covid-19 is continuing to take a toll even as unemployment rates have fallen. The most current numbers (from August) report a 9.4-percent unemployment rate in Monterey County, down from 12 percent in July. But there's some relief on the way.
A multi-agency partnership, spearheaded by Monterey County Department of Social Services and nonprofit United Way Monterey County, will aid residents in paying for living expenses including rent, delinquent rent and utilities.
Aptly named Monterey County Rent and Utility Assistance, the program will help those who are currently unemployed, have experienced unemployment and who generally experienced a loss of income due to Covid-19. Applicants must live in Monterey County and provide documentation of economic hardship, identification and proof of rent due or rent delinquency. (Identification need not be issued by a U.S. government agency.) Benefits are capped at $3,000.
The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Oct. 6 to allocate $1.25 million in CARES Act funds to the program. Before casting her vote of support, Monterey County Supervisor (and former CEO of United Way Monterey County) Mary Adams said, "I only see success."
She further added that the public-nonprofit partnership will expedite the process of much-needed emergency aid. "Contrary to county government, a nonprofit organization can just pivot and get things done without some of the hoops the county has to jump through."
Other partners include Catholic Charities, Central Coast Energy Services, Gonzales, King City, Soledad, Goodwill Central Coast, Housing Resource Center, Monterey One Water, North Monterey County Recreation and Park District, and Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance.
To apply or determine eligibility, call 2-1-1.
