For one day this week, the number of Covid-19 cases in Monterey County held at 24. The respite was brief. Late Thursday, March 27, the number jumped by three to 27 total cases in the wake of additional testing.
The Monterey County Health Department reported testing 38 more people since Wednesday, for a total of 403 tested since January.
Of the 27 confirmed cases, nine are travel-related, 8 are person-to-person transmission, four are community transmission and six are under investigation.
One of the cases is a patient currently hospitalized at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, according to a spokesperson for Montage Health, the hospital's parent organization. No other information about the patient was released.
On Saturday, CHOMP reported its first case, a Monterey Peninsula resident who at the time required no hospitalization and was sent home to self-quarantine.
