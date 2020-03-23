There are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of a status report issued on by the Monterey County Health Department on Monday, March 23. The report also said 271 people have been tested since January.
Last week the department said it had the capacity to test approximately 300 people. Spokesperson Karen Smith says by email that the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory currently has materials to test 600 to 800 people and is working to maintain that number.
The Health Department also announced a hotline to answer people's questions about COVID-19. It's available Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm. There are two numbers: 769-8700 or 755-4521.
The county also has an Economic Assistance Hotline available, Monday through Friday, 8am-4pm. That number is 831-796-1909.
