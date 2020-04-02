The number of Covid-19 cases in Monterey County is 53 as of April 2, according to new reporting from the Monterey County Health Department that includes even more details than before—including the good news that five people officially recovered from the virus.
The updated chart on the department's website also includes a little narrower info on number of cases by age ranges. Previously the department was only sharing the number of cases from ages 0-45, but on Thursday it reported cases in the 35-44 range (11) and the 45-54 range (eight). Minors ages 0-17 are still lumped with adults ages 18-34 for a total of 24 cases, or 45 percent of the total. There were 10 cases in people ages 55-65+.
The latest data also includes information including how many patients have diabetes (eight), which is known to increase their risk of complications. It also showed that 17 of those with Covid-19 have no known pre-existing conditions.
Females continue to lead males, 30-23. The Salinas area continues to have more than 50 percent of the cases at 27, while the Peninsula and Big Sur area have 19 and the combination of North County and South County has seven.
Travel-related cases increased by one to 11 total, but the person-to-person cases continue to grow—they now make up the largest number at 17. There are 11 community-acquired cases listed and 14 are still under investigation. Nine people are currently hospitalized.
More than 1,000 people have been tested, with 75 percent of those being conducted by the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory. (Of the 760 done by that lab, 136 belong to samples from "other county residents." The number of positives and negatives are not reported, as they are not residents and their totals do not factor into Monterey County results.) Commercial labs account for 19 percent of the tests completed and hospital labs six percent. Only two, less than one percent, were from other public health labs.
