Monterey County passed out of the teens and into the 20s for Covid-19 deaths, with three more in the last two days, the Monterey County Health Department reported. The 19th death was reported on Monday, July 20. Today, Tuesday, two more deaths were announced, bringing the total documented number of deaths due to the virus to 21.
The death on Monday was a 74-year-old Latino man from Castroville, according to the Monterey County Coroner's Office. On Tuesday, the county stated that the two individuals who died were suffering from underlying conditions. No other information about them was immediately available.
The number of cases on Tuesday rose by 26 to 3,379. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in Monterey County reported by the state came down from their highest level so far of 51 hospitalizations, reported July 16, to 41 hospitalizations on July 20. The number of patients in intensive care is at its highest thus far, at 12 cases.
Monterey County Epidemiologist Kristy Michie reported to the Board of Supervisors today, Tuesday, July 21, that the county is not meeting a state metric for reopening of businesses. The 14-day cumulative Covid-19 incidence per 100,000 population is at 257.3, well over the baseline of 100 cases per 100,000 population.
Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal told supervisors that of the 700 people incarcerated in the Monterey County Jail, 420 had been tested for Covid-19, with 180 testing positive. They are being confined to four housing units. Four inmates required hospitalization. Two remain hospitalized while one was returned to the jail and one was released. Of 189 employees and contractors, nine people have tested positive, with two having returned to work.
Bernal's report followed numerous pleas during the public comment period from representatives and supporters of MILPA, the criminal justice reform advocacy group, and others—including the out-of-state wife of one inmate who said he's been incarcerated for a year and a half, and a local doctor—for early release for as many inmates as possible.
"Being arrested should not be a death sentence," the wife, who did not identify herself, said. Like others, she called for "compassionate release" of inmates. The doctor urged supervisors to release all youth being held in Juvenile Hall and the Monterey County Youth Center.
Bernal said he's been working with the courts to release as many as possible. He said most inmates currently incarcerated are "sex offenders and serious felons." The jail is working to encourage social distancing and cleaning protocols.
