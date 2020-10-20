A new state-supported Covid-19 testing site is open as of today, Oct. 20, at Seaside High School. It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8am-8pm for appointments but will also take a limited number of walk-ins from 4-7pm.
Originally, the testing site was in Greenfield but lower attendance there led to closing it as of Oct. 17 and then relocating to Seaside.
The best way to access testing services at the site is to make an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123, according to the Monterey County Health Department. Appointments can also be made at a site in Salinas.
Health Officer Edward Moreno told the Monterey County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the lag time between being tested and receiving results has decreased within the last two weeks, from about 2.3 days to 1.5 days on average.
"We do see improvements as most, if not all, laboratories approved have managed to make adjustments," he said. Earlier in the pandemic, test results could take over two weeks to come back.
For information on more testing sites in other areas of Monterey County, visit mtyhd.org/covidtesting.
