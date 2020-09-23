The public comment period on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed hotel resort at the American Tin Cannery in Pacific Grove is coming to an end at 5pm on Monday, Sept. 28.
The comment period was extended from 45 days to 60, to give people more time to review the document and hotel plans, which include a 225-room hotel in two wings, a restaurant, lounge areas, meeting space, spa, fitness center and approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space along Ocean View Boulevard and Eardley Avenue. The retail spaces would be inside the existing ATC structure, save for a cutout courtyard facing Ocean View.
The plans are available online. Hard copies are available for checkout through the P.G. Police Department lobby, since City Hall is closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.
Comments can be mailed to City Hall or sent by email to Rob Mullane, the city's consulting planner.
See the attached document for more info on how to check out hard copies or how to submit comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.