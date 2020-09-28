While there may be some visible smoke, the Dolan Fire is on its way to being fully contained. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by arson, has burned through 128,417 acres of Big Sur. The good news is that the fire is slowing its spread and is 71-percent contained as of Monday, Sept. 28.
U.S. Forest Service officials are predicting that the fire will be fully contained on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
According the Forest Service's daily incident report, 515 personnel are now onsite, based out of an incident command post in King City on the east side of the fire, with firefighters still stationed on the west and southwest side in Big Sur as well. Ground fire crews are getting assistance identifying hot spots by using real-time information captured by a drone.
Except for the southeast portion, the Dolan Fire is mostly surrounded by recent burn scars, such as the one left by the 2016 Soberanes Fire. Those scars are helping with containment, as there's less vegetation available to burn.
The weather is predicted to remain warm and dry in the days to come, but the fire will be closely monitored for the next 48 hours and officials expect to hold the current perimeter.
Highway 1 has reopened to thru-traffic, and all evacuation orders have been lifted. The only region that is still under an evacuation advisory is in the Los Padres National Forest and Fort Hunter Liggett at the foot of Junipero Serra Peak.
