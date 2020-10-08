More Covid-19 testing is rolling out at various locations around the county beginning today, Oct. 8, in Castroville and Gonzales. The free testing provided in partnership between the Monterey County Health Department, California National Guard and California Testing Task Force, is available first come, first served, with no appointment necessary.
Any Monterey County resident age 18 or older, with or without symptoms, is eligible. Testing is recommended for health care workers, first responders and caretakers to high risk individuals. It's also recommended for close contacts to others with Covid-19 or who may be concerned they were exposed.
The Monterey County Health Department asks people bring a valid ID, if they have one, to expedite registration and the results reporting process. All information is confidential and it does not affect immigration status.
For a complete list of drive-thru testing events, visit the Monterey County Health Department website: bit.ly/drivethrucovidtesting.
