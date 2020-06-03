Early in the pandemic, the Big Sur International Marathon was part of a wave of spring events that were canceled or rescheduled. At that time, it looked realistic that November would be a sensible and safe time, so the 2020 run was moved to Nov. 15.
Today, marathon staff announced that date is also a no-go.
"We are deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of the rescheduled November 15, 2020 Big Sur International Marathon events," according to a statement. "The Big Sur Marathon Foundation’s governance board made this difficult decision as they continued to monitor updates from county, state, federal, and international public safety and health agencies regarding the global coronavirus pandemic.
"Since we last communicated with you on April 13, California adopted a comprehensive reopening plan. In this plan, it now appears that mass gathering events like our weekend of races will not be possible until the final reopening phase when a vaccine or other therapeutics are widely available."
The Monterey Bay Half Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 14, will be held virtually; details on what that looks like remain TBD.
All entrants of the 2020 events have opt to donate their entry fee to the marathon foundation (a nonprofit), or receive a 60-percent refund, until July 2. This year's entrants will also get priority registration for races in 2021 or 2022, before registration opens to the general public.
This is the fourth race cancellation in five years for the Big Sur International Marathon, most recently due to smoke from wildfires.
