Flames were visible from Highway 68 around dusk on Thursday evening as the River Fire continued to burn, and officials ordered a new evacuation for all homes from Highway 68 in the north to Chualar River Road in the south, for everyone west of the Salinas River.
Fire and law enforcement officials gathered for a press conference at the incident command center at Toro Park, and the sound of helicopters above occasionally drowned them out; it was a new sound, given that smoke had been too thick all day for pilots to safely fight the fire from the air.
"We can't fly when there's too much smoke," Cal Fire Unit Chief David Fulcher said.
"We don't have all the resources we would like because of the magnitude of the fires in California," he added.
The primary message from Fulcher and Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal on Thursday, Aug. 20, was to ask people to continue to comply with evacuation orders, and to stay out of the way of firefighters. Drivers have been parking on the shoulders of River Road, Bernal said, potentially obstructing fire vehicles.
As a result, they are closing that stretch of River Road (Highway 68 to Chualar River Road) to traffic. "It creates a hazard for not only them, but for the first responders who are trying to respond to a fire," Bernal said. "Things can change in a minute. We need that roadway clear to get fire personnel through."
Overall, Bernal said, people who have been ordered have been cooperative with law enforcement and abided by evacuation orders.
The River Fire continues moving primarily to the south, Fulcher said, and has gotten closer to the Carmel Fire burning in Cachagua, south of Carmel Valley Road. "The fires have gotten closer but they have not burned together," he said. "We have had a lot of activity with the wind shifts." (Cal Fire plans to release an updated map on Friday morning showing both fires in relation to each other.)
As of about 7:30pm on Thursday, the River Fire has destroyed 10 structures, and the Carmel Fire has destroyed 28 structures, according to Cal Fire. (They do not distinguish in their structure count between homes and garages or other outbuildings.)
Cal Fire also announced on Thursday night that due to the River Fire encroaching on their command post at Toro Park, they have initiated plans to relocate all nonessential personnel. For the time being, essential personnel remain at the Toro Park post to manage both the River and Carmel fires.
