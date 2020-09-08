Now that the Dolan Fire in Big Sur has doubled in size overnight, the county has opened an evacuation center in King City for anyone evacuating east from the fire, Monterey County officials announced today, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The center is located at the King City Library, 404 Broadway St. It will be open daily from 10am-6pm until it's no longer needed.
It is not a shelter, but rather a place for assistance with finding emergency shelter, information or other services. It's also a place to regroup after evacuating, with staff available to help.
For anyone evacuating to the south, officials are encouraged to call 1-805-788-2307 for shelter being coordinated with San Luis Obispo County agencies.
The local assistance center at the Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey, continues to be open daily from 10am-6pm through this Saturday. Federal, state and local agency representatives are available to help with disaster applications and other recovery needs.
An online virtual assistance center is available anytime on the Monterey County's fire information web page: co.monterey.ca.us/2020Fires.
