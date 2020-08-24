Plan for the worst, hope for the best, they say—and sometimes the best actually happens.
That's how it went with the weather forecast for Sunday night through Monday, with a storm system breaking up largely on either side of Monterey County rather than heading straight toward us. It meant that throughout today, the Carmel Fire, River Fire and Dolan Fire all continued to burn within their existing footprints with no increase in acreage.
"Good news tonight," Cal Fire Incident Commander Nick Truax said in a Monday evening briefing on the Carmel and River fires. "Mother Nature did us a solid this time, so we’re looking good."
That good news prompted fire officials to lift evacuation orders for 27,961 people in 8,473 homes in Las Palmas, Corral de Tierra, San Benancio Canyon, along River Road and along Laureles Grade and in Carmel Valley Village.
In addition, evacuation warnings for communities to the west along Carmel Valley Road and Highway 68 were also lifted.
“It is our priority to get everybody home," Truax said, noting that damage inspections continue and that even after Cal Fire determines a neighborhood is safe, a number of other agencies must complete an inspection and sign off on safety—including County Public Works, Environmental Health, PG&E, Comcast and AT&T, CHP, the local water district—before an evacuation order is lifted.
People can expect to see smoke from River Road as the River Fire burns more unburned vegetation within its existing footprint, what firefighters call "green islands" that didn't burn on the fire's first go through an area. The fire is still active on the south side, where firefighters have cut lines right up to the edge of the fire at Palma Truck Trail, in a rural area of the mountains with no residential population affected.
At the Dolan Fire in Big Sur, firefighters' priority continues to be defending structures at the New Camaldoli Hermitage and in Lucia at the southern edge of the fire, Fire Behavior Analyst Dennis Burns said in a briefing on Monday night.
The fire has mostly held on its eastern edge at North Coast Ridge Road, although it did jump the road and has burned about 200 acres there in inaccessible terrain with no roads. "This area is very desolate terrain," Burns said. "At this time we really don’t have the people to get in and address it." For now, they'll fight the eastern edge of the fire using aircraft.
On the fire's northern edge, it's burning in Julia Pfeiffer State Park in what Burns described as an understory burn, not going up into the crowns of the trees—good news for the trees and also the important role they play in holding the soil together.
"It’s not damaging the trees, and that's reducing the potential that we might have mudslides come winter," Burns said.
On Monday night, Aug. 24, the River Fire remains at 48,424 acres, 28-percent contained; the Carmel Fire, 6,695 acres, 20-percent contained; and the Dolan Fire in Big Sur, 20,091 acres and 15-percent contained.
