At the Monterey Zoo, located at Vision Quest Ranch on River Road, more than 30 volunteers and the entire staff are standing by. They've brought trucks and trailers and they're waiting, in case the zoo's assortment of lions, tigers, bears, zebras, warthogs, alpacas, donkeys, kangaroos, monkeys, baboons and more need to be moved—and quickly—from the path of the River Fire.
Owner Charlie Sammut is hoping that a mass move won't be necessary, but during a phone call late Sunday, Aug. 16, he says the hillside "just flared up again." Also on site: a veterinarian, just in case.
The animals they can't move, ] elephants, are housed in metal buildings and they won't be left alone.
"The volunteers, the community, they showed up with trucks and trailers and we're standing by in case we need to go," Sammut says. "After we get everything we can loaded, a group of us will stay here with the animals we can't move to make sure they're safe."
Early this morning around 2:30am, as lightning lit up the skies and thunder boomed over Monterey County, photographer Juanita Turner turned her camera toward the peak of Mt. Toro to capture the lighting strikes. In one spectacular shot, she may have captured the strike that feathered out and sparked the River Fire, which by 5pm had grown to consume 500 acres in Pine Canyon east of Salinas.
By 8pm, the fire had grown to 2,000 acres and 10-percent containment.
According to a situation summary issued by Cal Fire, the fire has made steady progress across the Canyon and is moving toward River Road. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Pine Canyon and Parker Roads, as well as Laurel Lane and Trimble Hill Lane. Evacuation advisories are in effect for Mt. Toro Access Road and San Benancio Road from Troy Lane to Corral de Tierra Road, including Corral de Cielo Road, Lucie Lane and Covie Lane.
Evacuation warnings are in effect for Indian Springs Road.
Monterey County is setting up an evacuation center at Buena Vista Middle School, 18250 Tara Drive, adjacent to Las Palmas Ranch. An evacuation center that had been opened at Carmel Valley Library is now closed.
"As many evacuees may be leaving quickly, this center will be a place where people can come get out of the heat, make plans or ask for additional services," the county stated in a press release. "Evacuees who do come to the school are asked to please bring and wear face coverings and follow social distancing protocols."
Evacuation centers for animals are located at the SPCA and the Marina Equestrian Center.
According to Cal Fire, 260 personnel are on scene, four firefighters have suffered heat-related injuries and 30 structures are threatened. While Cal Fire's website says there has been confirmed damage to property, it was unclear if any houses had burned.
Salinas-based attorney David Balch, who lives in Las Palmas, says he watched the fire for about a half hour while on River Road, about a mile north of the Odanata Winery. He describes it as fast moving, heading down the ridgetop and moving down the hill in short order.
Some neighbors in Las Palmas 1 just off River Road, he says, are contemplating evacuation. Steve Collins, a local land use consultant, says his family in Las Palmas had received phone calls from Cal Fire alerting them to prepare to evacuate, but that message was later rescinded.
Still, Collins says, as he has children and grandchildren visiting, they're packing up and heading to Salinas, to stay with his mother and friends.
"I'm hoping it's much to do about nothing," Collins says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.