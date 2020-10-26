firelines

This map shows the uncontained perimeter in red in the Dolan Fire (left) and the Coleman Fire (right). 

 U.S. Forest Service

Much of Northern California is going dark as Pacific Gas & Electric preemptively shuts off power to prevent its equipment from starting fires in dry, windy conditions. There are no such shutoffs slated for Monterey County, even with isolated wind gusts in the forecast. 

Firefighters expect to be able to hold the perimeters around the Dolan Fire, which remains 98-percent contained, and the Coleman Fire, which is 70-percent contained. The former has burned nearly 125,000 from Big Sur across the Ventana Wilderness to Fort Hunter Liggett, destroying 19 structures.

The Coleman Fire has burned 574 acres on Fort Hunter Liggett since it ignited on Oct. 18.

Fire officials report today, Oct. 26, that even as logs keep burning, "there is no threat to the fire line."

Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service—which is the lead agency battling the Dolan Fire—downgraded the fire from a Type 2 command to a Type 3 command, in anticipation of demobilizing some units later this week. 

Weather conditions are not expected to change those plans. "Wind gusts are expected, but should pose no threat to the fire lines," according to the Forest Service's daily fire report released on Monday morning. 

