Time to hunker down with the blinds drawn and fan running while holding a tall, cool drink, preferably water, and lots of it. An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11am Saturday through 9pm, Monday, Sept. 7. The National Weather Service is predicting record-breaking or near-record-breaking temperatures all Labor Day weekend.
Temperatures will be cooler on the coast, ranging from the 70s on Saturday to possibly 90 degrees by Sunday. In Salinas, temps could be in the high 70s to start, rising Sunday to around 90 degrees, dropping slightly Monday to 89 degrees King City could hit nearly 100 degrees Saturday, rising to 107 degrees on Sunday and 105 degrees on Monday.
People are encouraged to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day. No person or animal should be left in vehicles, even for a minute. Drinking lots of water is advised. Also, be aware of hot pavement when walking dogs. Staying in air conditioning is suggested if available.
It's also recommended to check in on those most vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, like elderly people, and make sure they are remaining cool and hydrated. Taking extra care with animals and plants are other things to be aware of.
Of all the areas of Monterey County where a record-breaking temperature is reached, King City could be it. The city hit 105 degrees on Sept. 6, 1928, and 106 on Sept. 7, 1936.
