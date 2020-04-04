Remember two months ago when health experts were saying masks were only for the sick and probably wouldn't help if you're well? That was then, this is now: Officials at the California Department of Public Health are suggesting (but not requiring) that people to use cloth coverings for their faces to possibly slow the spread of Covid-19.
“Wearing a cloth face covering could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms," said Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and state health officer, in a press release on April 1.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on its website stressed that facial coverings could help stop the spread of the virus by people who are asymptomatic, but can still transmit the virus to others.
Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno was quizzed on Friday by reporters in a virtual press briefing about whether people should wear masks in public, and he was quick to say they are emphasizing "facial coverings" because masks implies the types worn by healthcare workers. Masks—surgical or the N95 respirator masks—should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders. Moreno also stressed that people should not gain a false sense of security while wearing facial coverings—it's still important to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines at all times.
Any cloth covering, even a scarf or bandana tied around the head covering the nose and mouth can be used, he said.
There are now dozens of patterns for sewing surgical-style masks online, as well as videos that explain how its done. There are also numerous videos that show how to use two hair bands and a bandana to make no-sew facial coverings.
