Marina Duplex Fire - 7-24-19

A city of Marina firefighter watches a duplex burn in the abandoned neighborhood of Cypress Knolls.

 Nic Coury

A dark black cloud of smoke hung over Marina on Wednesday afternoon, billowing from a fire in Cypress Knolls, the abandoned Marina neighborhood off California Avenue near Imjin Parkway.

Marina Division Fire Chief Jack Lundgren says the fire started around 3pm and destroyed two vacant houses that were in a duplex. No one was injured.

"The cause is probably due to a transient population that sometimes occupies the buildings out there," Lundgren says, speculating about potential causes. "There is an encampment nearby, but we don't know their involvement."

Marina Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Presidio of Monterey in putting out the fire. 

 MONTEREY COUNTY WEEKLY CLASSIFIEDS

Need that appliance fixed?  Lawn overgrown? Find all that and more in the Monterey County Weekly  Service Directory, click here.

Time for a haircut? Need a massage? Find all that and more in the Back Cover, click here.

Staff photojournalist at Monterey County Weekly.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.