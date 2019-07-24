A dark black cloud of smoke hung over Marina on Wednesday afternoon, billowing from a fire in Cypress Knolls, the abandoned Marina neighborhood off California Avenue near Imjin Parkway.
Marina Division Fire Chief Jack Lundgren says the fire started around 3pm and destroyed two vacant houses that were in a duplex. No one was injured.
"The cause is probably due to a transient population that sometimes occupies the buildings out there," Lundgren says, speculating about potential causes. "There is an encampment nearby, but we don't know their involvement."
Marina Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Presidio of Monterey in putting out the fire.
