Some Monterey County communities have been booming with fireworks for weeks already in the lead-up to the Fourth of July. With no official fireworks shows planned this year due to the ban on large gatherings, some cities are still allowing limited fireworks of your own.
Seaside City Council held a special meeting on June 29 to beef up its fireworks enforcement plan. They adopted an urgency ordinance that restricts the hours for all fireworks—including those designated as "safe and sane," the type that are allowed—between the hours of 10pm and 10am.
Citations for illegal fireworks are now $2,500, and Seaside residents can collect a $50 reward for turning in a violator (if and the tip leads to a citation; call 831-718-8777 for illegal fireworks tips). People who report can get up to five rewards.
Other enforcement measures in Seaside include increased police patrols and drones.
Similarly, the cities of Salinas, Marina, Soledad, Gonzales and King City allow safe-and-sane fireworks only.
King City, like Seaside, has increased its citation for illegal fireworks (to $1,000) and encourages people to call with tips: 831-385-8311. Fireworks are also limited to just a few days: They are permitted between noon on June 28 through 10pm on July 4.
Fireworks of any type, including state-approved safe-and-sane fireworks, are prohibited in Carmel, Monterey and Pacific Grove.
Unrelated to local fireworks rules but on the subject of enforcement, California Highway Patrol will be out throughout the holiday weekend, with a maximum enforcement period in effect from 6pm Friday, July 3 through midnight on Sunday, July 5.
Relatively lighter traffic due to the pandemic has led to increased speeding, according to CHP. Over Memorial Day, the last three-day holiday weekend, CHP officers issued 458 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph, which is a 173-percent increase from the same three-day period in 2019.
