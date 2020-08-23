First, some good news: Cal Fire made progress keeping the Carmel Fire and River Fire within existing containment lines overnight from Saturday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 23, with a relatively small increase in acreage. Fire officials reported on Sunday morning that the fires for the most part are burning existing vegetation within their footprint, what firefighters call "interior islands" of fuel that hasn't yet burned.
"The north and east side of it is holding very, very well," Tony Brownell, a Cal Fire chief, said of the River Fire in a Sunday morning briefing.
The exception in the River Fire is on the southern edge of the fire, where the the fire continued to be most active last night. That prompted an evacuation order for a large swath of the Santa Lucia foothills throughout wine country on Saturday night, and a new evacuation advisory south of Arroyo Seco Road down to King City and into the Ventana Wilderness.
Second, the not so good news: there's the coming weather system expected late today with storms that are light on rain but have the components for possible dry lightning and high winds, with gusts up to 65 mph. The storm is coming from the south, a remnant of Tropical Storm Genivieve, and Cal Fire's tactics over the past two days have been largely preparing for that shift in wind direction, putting out hot spots on the westside of the River and Carmel fires and build three substantial fire breaks—a primary, secondary and contingency line—to protect population centers like San Benancio, all along Laureles Grade and Carmel Valley. If the storms come in as forecast and wind starts pushing the fires that direction, these fire lines will be critical.
"We're trying to get everything prepared so that is we do get a weather change, we have the people safe," Brownwell said. "Crews are out putting out hot spots, in anticipation of wind today."
According to Cal Fire's latest incident report, changing wind direction is the primary concern about the River Fire holding on its southeastern edge, "allowing the fire to outgrow its current lines…if the fire moves too far south when the winds move to the southeast flow, it could merge into the Carmel Fire."
Another challenge, as wildfires across California consume upwards of one million acres and remain barely contained, is that fire agencies are at capacity. Support has arrived from other states and the National Guard, but Cal Fire reiterated Sunday morning that they are limited by the volume of personnel and equipment.
"The statewide drawdown of resources has impeded the critical need to support fire suppression," according to Cal Fire's latest incident report. "The lack of resources available is affecting strategy and tactics."
Cal Fire has requested 375 additional engines from out of state for Monterey County fires; of those, 45 are currently in California, 33 are en route, and the remainder are pending.
In the meantime there are currently 91 engines, 15 water tenders, three helicopters, 30 dozers and 16 hand crews assigned to the River Fire, with 1,131 personnel.
There are 101 engines, 19 water tenders, seven helicopters, 24 dozers and 14 hand crews, with 867 personnel, assigned to the Carmel Fire.
To view Cal Fire's incident reports for each fire, generally updated daily at 7am and 7pm, click here. For Cal Fire virtual briefings, check their Facebook page.
