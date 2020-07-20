Ralph Rubio, the former mayor of Seaside, has died at age 69 after a lengthy illness.
He was mayor for 12 years and served on Seaside City Council for a total of 16 years. In 2018 he retired as the longest-serving elected official in the history of Seaside.
“It is with profound sadness that we share with you the passing of Mayor Ralph Rubio, a fierce warrior for the City of Seaside,” reads a July 19 announcement from the city of Seaside. “Mayor Rubio was a strong advocate of the economic revitalization of the city, for the preservation of Seaside’s land control and an ultimate advocate of multi-jurisdictional cooperation. Mayor Rubio was most revered for his passion to put ‘Seaside First.’”
The cause of death was not released, but Rubio had been suffering from cancer.
Rubio was a lifelong resident of Seaside and a graduate of Seaside High School. A Chicano and a third-generation Californian, Rubio entered public life as the demographics of Seaside were shifting with an influx of Latino residents.
He worked as a carpenter and as a senior field representative for the Carpenters Union in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.
Rubio was a fierce champion of Seaside, and advocated for economic development and growth in a city that has long struggled to recover from the closure of Fort Ord.
Rubio was known as a straight talker who said what he thought and was unafraid to deliver or receive criticism. He said that part of his political success was due to letting negative commentary wash right over him.
"People can slander me all they want, but I’m like a duck," he said at a 2018 City Council meeting. "It just goes right off my back. I try not to offend people, but I can be very blunt."
That bluntness, combined with his vision for what Seaside's course for its future should look like, earned Rubio staunch fans as well as staunch critics.
For example, Rubio supported Monterey Downs, a 550-acre proposed development that would've brought housing, hotel rooms and a horse race track to the former Fort Ord. In 2016, as that project appeared to be headed for approval, three anti-Monterey Downs candidates ran against Rubio for mayor. (He won that election for his final term, just a week before voting to support the Monterey Downs project, which was then withdrawn amid threats of litigation and a referendum.)
More recently, he helped usher in an agreement that led to the approval earlier this year of the Campus Town project, also located on the former Fort Ord.
His leadership was uninterrupted except for a 2010 upset in which challenger Felix Bachofner beat Rubio by just 21 votes. Rubio ran and won again in 2012.
He served as a councilmember from 2000-2004, then mayor from 2002-2010 and again from 2010-2018, when he retired. He endorsed his eventual successor, current Mayor Ian Oglesby.
"The Seaside voter is very in tune with the city, they really care deeply about this city, and they’re thinkers," Rubio told the Weekly in 2016.
He relied on "good old-fashioned hard work" in winning all of those elections, he said.
Beyond many his years on Seaside City Council, he took on many regional leadership roles, representing Seaside on the boards of agencies including the Fort Ord Reuse Authority, Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Monterey One Water and the Monterey County Workforce Investment Board.
The flags at Seaside City Hall have been lowered to half-mast and will remain there for 12 days, one for each year Rubio served as mayor.
Rubio is survived by his wife, Gracie Rubio, and his children from an earlier marriage, Michelle Moore (and her husband Eric Moore) and Mario Rubio, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Various local elected officials and community members reacted to the news of Rubio’s death on social media:
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of long-time Chicano mayor of #Seaside #RalphRubio! An astute, strategic & dedicated elected Latino official in the Monterey Bay region! He paved the way for so many younger Latino electeds in our region! REST IN POWER, brother!!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/yL5sr1flc1— Luis Alejo (@SupervisorAlejo) July 20, 2020
I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ralph Rubio, former Mayor of Seaside. Ralph was a lifelong resident of Seaside and gave so much of his time to the community. Ralph, Seaside and Monterey County will miss you. pic.twitter.com/57D7MdmD25— Steve McShane (@stevemcshane) July 20, 2020
Rest In Peace, Mayor Rubio pic.twitter.com/a67PMU3MWF— Craig Malin (@cmtimestwo) July 20, 2020
Today, we've lost a Seaside legend.— Alexis García-Arrazola (@alexisarazola) July 20, 2020
With 16 years of council experience, Mayor Ralph Rubio gave all he had for a city that was welcoming for all. It’s now on us to continue that vision. I'm devastated for his family, & those whose lives he touched. Rest In Peace, Mayor Rubio. pic.twitter.com/FmxslzPsE5
Sara Rubin contributed to this report.
