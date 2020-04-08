Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order is impacting the way animals are sheltered—or not in some situations. Officials for cities, the county and the SPCA for Monterey County are working to intake as few animals as possible to protect staff members and the public from Covid-19. The good news is that citizens are stepping up to take over the job of caring for the animals through either foster care homes or adoptions.
As calls went out in recent weeks for foster homes, the public responded in a big way. Cindy Burnham, Animal Services Coordinator for Monterey County, told reporters in a phone briefing on Wednesday, April 8, that 35 animals were placed in foster care within three days of announcing the need. As of Wednesday morning, they only had 13 dogs and 1 cat in the shelter.
There’s a hope that those foster arrangements will turn into what they call “foster failures,” Burnham said, referring to foster caretakers falling in love with their pets and adopting them.
The county’s and city of Salinas' animal services departments were combined as of April 1 to share resources. The two departments have been in talks to combine for almost five years, Burnham said. Their shelters sit right next to each other on Hitchcock Road in Salinas. Now only the county’s shelter at 160 Hitchcock Rd., is open and staff is being kept to a minimum, but they are there seven days a week caring for the animals.
Returning animals to their owners, adoptions and foster homes are being arranged online and by telephone as much as possible, Burnham said. They are encouraging people who find stray dogs to do some due diligence to find owners before calling shelters. They are also hoping some will agree to keep dogs for a few days, but anyone finding stray pets is encouraged to report them to Animal Services in case the animals’ owners call looking for them.
Like the county/Salinas shelter, the SPCA has also seen a big jump in people fostering and adopting pets since shelter-in-place took effect, says Beth Brookhouser, vice president of marketing and communications. “We’re seeing more animals adopted than are coming to us,” she says.
She believes now that people are home they have the time to bring a new pet into the household and adapt them to their new surroundings. Pets are a natural stress reliever, which is helpful during a time everyone is under duress because of the pandemic.
The SPCA is also seeing a lot of pet food donations, which helps keep shelter animals and those in foster care fed until they can be adopted.
Besides encouraging people to foster and adopt, the SPCA is also asking pet owners to prepare just in case they themselves have to be hospitalized. The nonprofit’s website includes a list of what to do, including making arrangements with others to take care of pets should the need arise and having a “grab and go” bag filled with two weeks worth of food and supplies.
Other advice and information from Monterey County Animal Services:
Stray animals
Cats – Residents are encouraged to only bring in stray cats who appear to be sick or injured. Cats who appear healthy should remain in place as they likely have a source of food, water and shelter and may be cared for by someone in the neighborhood.
Stray Dogs – Shelter services are available for stray dogs, however, the public is encouraged to make every effort to find the owner before contacting the shelter. Such efforts include: emailing Animal Services at animalservices@co.monterey.ca.us with pictures and animal information to post online, utilizing social media outlets such as Facebook, Craigslist and Nextdoor and registering a found pet on findingrover.com.
To speak to someone regarding a stray animal found in the city limits of Salinas, contact an Animal Control Officer at 831-758-7048, Monday-Friday 8am-4pm.
To speak to someone regarding a stray animal found in the unincorporated areas of Monterey County, contact Field Services at 831-769-8856 Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.
Kittens – Mating season is here. Litters of kittens should only be brought to the shelter whose mother has not returned for them after 6-8 hours – watch and wait from a distance. Mothers often leave kittens in order to hunt for food and they expect to return to their kittens. Please do not remove kittens if not absolutely necessary.
Lost pet pick-up
Those who need to reclaim their pet that has been taken to the shelter are asked to call ahead Tuesday-Saturday at (831) 769-8850 and be prepared to bring proof of ownership. To view all animals in the shelter, please see mtyhd.org/pets.
Animal control
Animal Control Officers will continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls, but less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice. All ACOs will attempt to return found animals to their owners. ACOs will be donning Personal Protection Equipment during all interactions with the public.
For emergency animal calls within the City of Salinas, call 831-758-7321, Monday- Friday 8am-4pm.
For emergency animal calls within the unincorporated areas of Monterey County, call 831-769-8856, Monday – Friday 8am-5pm.
Emergency foster care
Approved emergency foster homes are being sought for animals that have been determined to be suitable for this program.
For more information: co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health/animal-services/emergency-foster-care
Other services and programs
Community Cat public spay/neuter services are suspended.
All public and community outreach events are cancelled.
Volunteer program: The SAS/MCAS shared on-site volunteer program, including new volunteer orientations are suspended.
Dog license programs continue to be separate depending on where you live, however, there are no in-person or phone services available at this time.
City of Salinas dog licenses can only be processed via the website at salinasanimals.com or be mailed to 222 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas, Ca 93901.
County of Monterey dog licenses can be processed via U.S. mail. Payment should be sent to Monterey County Animal Services, 160 Hitchcock Road, Salinas, CA 93908.
