Monterey County's fourth death due to complications from Covid-19 has been reported by the Monterey County Health Department, nearly two weeks after the last death was reported. There are 148 confirmed cases as of April 19, according to the department's website.
The fourth death was a 72-year-old man with underlying conditions. The previous three deaths were women ages 97, 92 and 83, according to the Sheriff's Office. (The Weekly is not releasing names of victims at this time to protect the privacy of family members in mourning.)
The county's report also showed 26 people hospitalized and 24 people recovered since the first two cases were announced on March 17, the same day the first shelter-in-place order was introduced. More than 2,300 people have been tested.
Those first cases were believed to have been contracted through international travel. Now the source of Covid-19 cases are an equal 45 percent each from person-to-person contact and those acquired from contact with the community.
Over 50 percent of the cases are from the Salinas area, with 18 percent each in the Peninsula/Big Sur area and South County. Six percent are currently reported in the North County.
And although the deaths have all been people over the age of 70, only 13 percent of cases represent people age 65 and up. The biggest percentage of cases, 32 percent, come from people ages 24-34.
The county's complete report is here.
