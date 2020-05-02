Local officials announced on May 2 the opening of Covid-19 testing sites in Salinas and Greenfield as a part of a state-wide to make testing more available to under-served communities.
Testing will be available by internet and phone appointments based on screening criteria that prioritize medical workers and first responders, followed by essential workers.
Within a few weeks, officials expect testing to be available to the general public.
There will be no need to obtain a physician’s referral. The tests will be available to everyone with no payment required. The state will cover the expense for those without health insurance coverage.
The Salinas site will be located at Alisal High School, 777 Williams Road and will open on Wednesday, May 6 at 8 a.m.
The Greenfield site will be located at the Greenfield Branch of our Monterey County Free Libraries at 315 El Camino Real and will open on Tuesday, May 5 at 8 a.m.
To request an appoint visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or if you have no internet access, call 1-888-634-1123.
The testing involves the collection of a nasal or throat swab at one of the sites, with the specimens sent to an FDA-approved laboratory for evaluation.
Results will be ready within 36-48 hours. Positive cases will be contacted individually for notification. County health investigators will also follow up to carry out contact tracing.
“These testing sites will help Monterey County dramatically increase testing availability for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” Monterey County Health Director Elsa Jimenez said in a statement.
Only about 3,000 tests have been conducted in Monterey County so far. County Health Officer Edward Moreno says the new testing sites could process up to 132 individuals per day, for a total of about 7,000 in four weeks. “That’s a big jump from what we've got now,” Moreno said in a press briefing.
