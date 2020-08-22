Sometimes there’s time. Other times fire hits hard and fast and close and you have to get out with what you can, when you can. There’s an adrenaline rush when you live in the path of a wildfire; when panic kicks in, it gets easier for me to act and harder to think straight. Over time I’ve learned instead to worry about everything, but to panic about nothing.
What do you do? Is it time to leave? What do you take? Monterey County Office of Emergency Services offers an extensive checklist, but as a past fire evacuee (and currently under evacuation advisory) I also encourage you to think about the specific needs of you and your family.
Your unique needs will vary widely based on if you are in a rural area or more population-dense neighborhoods. If you have children, elderly family members, or other people who require medical or special assistance, everyone’s situation is different. If you have livestock or pets or if you have a large home or if you live in a travel trailer; you are the only one who knows your reality and your responsibilities.
If you still have time (and even areas under new evacuation orders today, from San Benancio and Corral de Tierra along Highway 68 to Carmel Valley Village, have the day to prepare and evacuate before a new weather system blows in from the south overnight), I recommend taking a little bit of time to think about what those responsibilities are. Write them down, if you’re one to write things down.
One suggestion is to spend a few minutes using your smartphone to take photos and videos of your belongings, the inside and outside of your home. This can be useful later for insurance purposes if you need it, or just for keeping a log of your stuff, and also as a way to contain memories of your home, if it comes to that.
Consider the different time frames you may have to pack up, and what is truly A1 mission critical—for me, that was always my cat. For others that may be children, family, tenants, pets, livestock. If you have only moments to respond, survival is essential. You may be able to grab just this one bag or box of stuff and go.
Gather what is important in the immediate future—for me that is my keys, wallet, phone with charger, computer with charger, medicines, an ever-packed bag of travel toiletries, a knitting project, a book, good shoes, a jacket and a folio of important documents that includes my birth certificate, social security card, passport, and a copy of a computer warranty from 1999 for a machine I no longer have. For someone with dependents, assets, or more complicated finances, these items can include wills, deeds, titles, insurance information and more.
These immediately practical things will keep you rolling into the next phase of your evacuation whether at a friend’s house, a shelter, a hotel, or wherever you land. Depending on when you are ordered to evacuate, this may be all you have time to grab.
With more time to consider what to bring, bear in mind that if evacuated you are likely embarking on a long process of wait and see. This is a good time to lean on a comfort hobby. I am a knitter and a reader so I bring yarn, needles, books and periodicals. If you have children, think of comfort items, books, toys, games and projects for them. If you play an instrument, like to whittle or carve, do sudoku, color, read, knit, sew, draw, or play solitaire, bring the basics you need in order to pass the time. There may be long, uncomfortable stretches of time before you can return home, even if your home is still standing. Do yourself the favor of bringing something that will distract you from hitting refresh on your Twitter or Facebook feeds.
If you have a day or more to prepare, think about priceless and irreplaceable items. Original art, handmade quilts, photo albums, family history and heirlooms, computer harddrives and digital storage, antiques; the list is likely as long as the years it took to accumulate these things. The simple reality is that you can’t take everything.
You can’t take the notches out of the door frame where you charted your kids getting taller, but you can take a photo of those notches. Your antique armoire may have to stay back, but you can take a meaningful handmade item from inside.
Look around and pay attention to what would make another space feel like home. For me, it is several original artworks, items handknit and hand-quilted by my late mother, a box of photographs with a harddrive of all the home videos my parents ever took (carefully transferred from ’80s-era VHS), and a small collection of my own baby clothes that I pass on to my friends as their families grow.
As canned as the expression is, the rest is just stuff.
Preparing your house for after you evacuate varies as widely as do types of homes. At the minimum, close all windows and doors. If you can turn off your gas line easily, do. Move any grills, smokers, or other BBQ equipment together and away from the house. Attach any hoses you have to working spigots for fire personnel to locate and use if needed (do not leave the spigot on).
Most importantly, follow all instructions offered to you by fire professionals and law enforcement. Structures have already been lost, but when evacuation warnings and orders are lifted, many more people return to find their homes unscathed. Evacuation orders keep us safely away from active fire and clear the way for emergency responders.
Also essential in planning for and responding to disasters: know your neighbors. When disaster strikes it is going to feel frantic and scary, but if you know what your needs and your neighbors’ needs are, you can help each other. Wildfires are no exception to the general rule that when we do things together, we do things better.
