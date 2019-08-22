A 35-mile stretch of Highway 1 between San Luis Avenue in Carmel and Torre Canyon in Big Sur will be repaved using $30.1 million in funds from the gas tax passed in 2017, state officials announced Aug. 19.
The work will include resurfacing, repainting and upgrading guardrails, says Colin Jones, a Caltrans spokesperson.
The road repair project is part of a $1.1 billion allocation for 133 projects recently approved by the California Transportation Commission.
The official name of the gas tax is the Road Repair and Accountability Act or SB 1. Passed in 2017, SB1 is projected to raise about $5.2 billion a year for ten years. Opponents of tax tried to repeal it through ballot initiative in 2018. But the initiative, known as Proposition 6, failed to get enough votes.
“The commission approves all kinds of projects every few months,” Jones says. “We wanted to highlight some that are funded by the tax.”
The part of Highway 1 slated for repairs has seen a spike in traffic in recent years as increasing numbers of tourists flock to Big Sur.
