The new Monterey County shelter-in-place order is requiring residents to hunker down for at least one more month, to May 31, but some activities like construction and golf will be able to resume when the order takes effect on Monday, May 4.
Health Officer Edward Moreno issued the new order on May 1, with modifications determined by using a "risk-based analysis," according to a press release. He called the new rules a phased approach to reopening the region. The existing shelter-in-place order expires on Sunday, May 3.
“A phased approach to removing restrictions will allow our county to continue to slow the spread of virus and keep pressure off our health care system," Moreno said in a statement. "Easing some restrictions, when combined with recent increases in testing capacity for Covid-19 and the use of face coverings, can continue to slow the spread of the virus while allowing some residents to return to work.”
A face covering requirement for people in most public spaces took effect yesterday, April 30.
Construction will be allowed to resume as long as businesses adhere to social distancing rules, updating a previous order that limited construction to essential services only.
Golf courses and driving ranges are also back, under rules provided by the health officer. The sport has had an on-again-off-again history since shelter-in-place first began in March.
(See attached appendices below for construction and golf rules.)
What's still expressly not allowed as far as recreation: tennis, basketball, pickleball, pools, gyms. Playgrounds and other "high-touch" equipment in parks, such as picnic tables and grills, remain closed under the new order.
The new order also allows for plant nurseries, landscaping and gardening, as well as drive-in church services.
Also back are fabric and craft stores that sell fabric and materials that a can be used for creating face coverings, gowns and personal protective equipment.
The order also outlines how home sales and rentals are allowed to operate under the order—it's not a shift from the earlier rules, but clarifies that real estate agents may continue to show homes by appointment only with a maximum of two visitors at a time (and face coverings are required if an occupant still lives in the home).
Other definitions of essential services that may continue operating with social distancing remain unchanged. Examples of such businesses are restaurants and doing takeout only; food production, such as farming and fishing; pet stores; health care providers; funeral homes; bike shops; auto repair shops; banks and financial institutions; hardware stores; gas station; journalism outlets.
"All activities permitted in the Health Officer order must comply with physical distancing requirements, specific activity limitations, and all Health Officer orders related to COVID-19," the release states.
“Monterey County residents have shown that we can slow the spread of the virus and protect our older friends and family members and people with chronic medical conditions,” Moreno said. “Thank you for your efforts to protect the health and safety of our county.”
The complete order is attached.
