Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to increase temporary housing for agricultural workers and their families to quarantine or isolate during the Covid-19 pandemic using a model developed in Monterey County by the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California, in partnership with ag companies, he announced at a press conference today, July 24.
Calling it a "housing and harvest partnership," Newsom spoke in broad strokes about providing more temporary housing for the state's 626,000 ag workers, as well as expanding on the Project Roomkey Program, to house homeless individuals who have been exposed to the virus and must quarantine or who have the virus and need a place to isolate.
Newsom called the job being done in Monterey County "incredible." He did not provide specific details during a press conference about how such a program would work statewide. Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno said during a press briefing today he was not prepared to comment on the program.
"This essential workforce remains the bedrock the backbone of those providing fundamental services to the state of California," he said.
Newsom also announced the state will be rolling out a "know your rights" campaign, to educate workers, their families and employers on protections against being exposed to the virus.
In addition, he said the state will be closing gaps in sick leave and workers compensation, engaging in strategic enforcement of labor laws to protect workers on the job and requiring employers to report outbreaks of Covid-19 at their facilities.
