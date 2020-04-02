county admin building
The shelter-in-place order has shut down much of what life was like before Covid-19, but the work of government must go on to deliver services to the public. That process is a little trickier now, driven by making sure citizens are keeping their distance from each other as much as possible.

Most municipalities have either partially or fully closed their offices to the public, but that doesn’t mean civil servants aren’t working or that all business with the public has stopped. Some departments are offering in-person appointments or are handling transactions with residents via phone and email. Mail still works too—Post Offices remain open and delivery continues as an essential service.

Here’s a partial list of Monterey County and city government facilities and their status during the shelter-in-place order. Contact agencies directly for information not listed. Even some that are open are staffed remotely, and officials are encouraging the public to do as much business as possible by phone and email.

Monterey County

Administration Center, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: As of March 23, the building is open from 7am-1pm, Monday through Friday; doors are locked from 1pm-5pm, but the security guard will open the door for those who have payments or claims to file on a deadline.

Agricultural Commissioner, 1428 Abbott St., Salinas: Open

Assessor/Clerk/Recorder, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Closed; Limited services available by mail, email or phone

Auditor-Controller, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; see Administration Center listing above

Board of Supervisors Offices: Closed; Limited services by mail, email or phone for each supervisor

Child Support Services, 752 La Guardia St., Salinas: Open; Reduced lobby hours, 7am–5pm

Clerk of the Board, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open during reduced hours; calling or emailing is recommended

District Attorney, 142 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; King City and Monterey offices closed

Health Department: Open

Monterey County Free Libraries: Closed; Online services available

Military and Veterans Affairs Office: Virtual appointments only. Van ride to Palo Alto suspended.

Probation:

  • Adult Division, 20 E. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; most appointments deferred
  • Juvenile Hall, 1420 Natividad Road, Salinas: Normal operations; phone, virtual visits for youth
  • Youth Center, 970 Circle Drive, Salinas: Normal operations; phone, virtual visits for youth
  • Juvenile Division, 1422 Natividad Road, Salinas: Open
  • Silver Star Resource Center, 855 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas: Open; walk-ins discouraged
  • Silver Star Youth Program/Rancho Cielo, 710 Old Stage Road, Salinas: Open; community-based programs suspended
  • Monterey Office, 1200 Aguajito Road, Monterey: Courthouse closed; see signage for contact information

Public Defender, 168 W. Alisal St.,Salinas: Lobby closed; Call 831-755-5058

Resource Management Agency:

  • Permit Center, 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas: By appointment only; Electronic submittals recommended
  • Parks: Open, except for playground equipment
  • Public Works: Open

Sheriff’s Office:

  • Jail: In person family visitation suspended, video chat only
  • Administration, jail lobbies: Closed
  • No change in response to emergencies/crimes against persons
  • Some calls for service may be handled by phone

Social Services: Open for limited/emergency services; Call 831-755-4448

Treasurer/Tax Collector, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Reduced service levels/hours: 9am-1pm, Monday-Friday; Recommend making payments electronically or by mail

Water Resources Agency: Closed to the public; To contact staff, call (831) 755-4860 and leave a message; For issues about any agency facility that needs immediate attention, please call the after-hours line at (831) 796-1166 and leave a message.

For a complete list of Monterey County facilities impacted by the shelter-in-place order, click here.

Carmel

All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services. Library services are online. A full list of information is available here.

Del Rey Oaks

City Hall, 650 Canyon Del Rey Blvd.: Closed to the public; Staff members are reachable by phone and email

Del Rey Oaks Park: Bathrooms and Old Town Hall are closed; park remains open

Gonazales

City Hall, 147 4th St.: Beginning April 6 the lobby will be closed to the public; It’s recommended to conduct business via phone and email

Parks: All parks and park restrooms are closed

Greenfield

City Hall, 599 El Camino Real: Open by appointment only

Community Center: Closed

Art Center: Closed

Parks: Restrooms, playgrounds and play structures are closed; Skate park is closed

King City

City Hall, 212 S. Vanderhurst Ave.: Open by appointment only

Parks: Restrooms, play equipment and picnic areas are closed

Marina

City Hall, 211 Hillcrest Ave.: Closed; call or email (City Hall is 831-884-1278)

Library and Community Rooms: Closed

Senior Center: Closed

Teen Center: Closed

Youth Center: Closed

Monterey

City Hall, 580 Pacific St.: By appointment only

Library: Closed; Online services available

Parks: Playground structures are closed; some restrooms are closed

Restrooms: Restrooms in the core of the city remain open and are sanitized often; some in parks and other locations are closed

Sports Center: Closed

For a complete list of what is open and closed in Monterey go here.

Pacific Grove

All city facilities are closed until further notice; city business is being conducted through online forms, email and phone

Salinas

City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.: Closed; Call or email (City Hall: 831-758-7381)

Libraries: Closed; Online services available

Recreation Center: Closed

Permit Center, 65 W. Alisal St.: Limited access; Call or email

Municipal Airport: Closed

City Parks: Closed

Sand City

All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services.

Seaside

All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services.

Soledad

City Hall, 248 Main St.: By appointment only

Library: Closed

Parks: Closed

