The shelter-in-place order has shut down much of what life was like before Covid-19, but the work of government must go on to deliver services to the public. That process is a little trickier now, driven by making sure citizens are keeping their distance from each other as much as possible.
Most municipalities have either partially or fully closed their offices to the public, but that doesn’t mean civil servants aren’t working or that all business with the public has stopped. Some departments are offering in-person appointments or are handling transactions with residents via phone and email. Mail still works too—Post Offices remain open and delivery continues as an essential service.
Here’s a partial list of Monterey County and city government facilities and their status during the shelter-in-place order. Contact agencies directly for information not listed. Even some that are open are staffed remotely, and officials are encouraging the public to do as much business as possible by phone and email.
Monterey County
Administration Center, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: As of March 23, the building is open from 7am-1pm, Monday through Friday; doors are locked from 1pm-5pm, but the security guard will open the door for those who have payments or claims to file on a deadline.
Agricultural Commissioner, 1428 Abbott St., Salinas: Open
Assessor/Clerk/Recorder, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Closed; Limited services available by mail, email or phone
Auditor-Controller, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; see Administration Center listing above
Board of Supervisors Offices: Closed; Limited services by mail, email or phone for each supervisor
Child Support Services, 752 La Guardia St., Salinas: Open; Reduced lobby hours, 7am–5pm
Clerk of the Board, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open during reduced hours; calling or emailing is recommended
District Attorney, 142 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; King City and Monterey offices closed
Health Department: Open
Monterey County Free Libraries: Closed; Online services available
Military and Veterans Affairs Office: Virtual appointments only. Van ride to Palo Alto suspended.
Probation:
- Adult Division, 20 E. Alisal St., Salinas: Open; most appointments deferred
- Juvenile Hall, 1420 Natividad Road, Salinas: Normal operations; phone, virtual visits for youth
- Youth Center, 970 Circle Drive, Salinas: Normal operations; phone, virtual visits for youth
- Juvenile Division, 1422 Natividad Road, Salinas: Open
- Silver Star Resource Center, 855 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas: Open; walk-ins discouraged
- Silver Star Youth Program/Rancho Cielo, 710 Old Stage Road, Salinas: Open; community-based programs suspended
- Monterey Office, 1200 Aguajito Road, Monterey: Courthouse closed; see signage for contact information
Public Defender, 168 W. Alisal St.,Salinas: Lobby closed; Call 831-755-5058
Resource Management Agency:
- Permit Center, 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas: By appointment only; Electronic submittals recommended
- Parks: Open, except for playground equipment
- Public Works: Open
Sheriff’s Office:
- Jail: In person family visitation suspended, video chat only
- Administration, jail lobbies: Closed
- No change in response to emergencies/crimes against persons
- Some calls for service may be handled by phone
Social Services: Open for limited/emergency services; Call 831-755-4448
Treasurer/Tax Collector, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas: Reduced service levels/hours: 9am-1pm, Monday-Friday; Recommend making payments electronically or by mail
Water Resources Agency: Closed to the public; To contact staff, call (831) 755-4860 and leave a message; For issues about any agency facility that needs immediate attention, please call the after-hours line at (831) 796-1166 and leave a message.
For a complete list of Monterey County facilities impacted by the shelter-in-place order, click here.
Carmel
All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services. Library services are online. A full list of information is available here.
Del Rey Oaks
City Hall, 650 Canyon Del Rey Blvd.: Closed to the public; Staff members are reachable by phone and email
Del Rey Oaks Park: Bathrooms and Old Town Hall are closed; park remains open
Gonazales
City Hall, 147 4th St.: Beginning April 6 the lobby will be closed to the public; It’s recommended to conduct business via phone and email
Parks: All parks and park restrooms are closed
Greenfield
City Hall, 599 El Camino Real: Open by appointment only
Community Center: Closed
Art Center: Closed
Parks: Restrooms, playgrounds and play structures are closed; Skate park is closed
King City
City Hall, 212 S. Vanderhurst Ave.: Open by appointment only
Parks: Restrooms, play equipment and picnic areas are closed
Marina
City Hall, 211 Hillcrest Ave.: Closed; call or email (City Hall is 831-884-1278)
Library and Community Rooms: Closed
Senior Center: Closed
Teen Center: Closed
Youth Center: Closed
Monterey
City Hall, 580 Pacific St.: By appointment only
Library: Closed; Online services available
Parks: Playground structures are closed; some restrooms are closed
Restrooms: Restrooms in the core of the city remain open and are sanitized often; some in parks and other locations are closed
Sports Center: Closed
For a complete list of what is open and closed in Monterey go here.
Pacific Grove
All city facilities are closed until further notice; city business is being conducted through online forms, email and phone
Salinas
City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.: Closed; Call or email (City Hall: 831-758-7381)
Libraries: Closed; Online services available
Recreation Center: Closed
Permit Center, 65 W. Alisal St.: Limited access; Call or email
Municipal Airport: Closed
City Parks: Closed
Sand City
All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services.
Seaside
All city facilities are closed. Call or email for services.
Soledad
City Hall, 248 Main St.: By appointment only
Library: Closed
Parks: Closed
