The National Weather Service has issued a heat watch for the Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Greenfield, King City, Pinnacles National Park, Big Sur and other areas in Monterey County.
With the weather this weekend reaching into the triple digits inland, Greenfield has decided to open up a cooling station. From 11am until 4pm on Friday and Saturday, the city will open the doors of its council chambers to the community.
“The city is offering a cool place at City Hall, based on the Excessive Heat Watch warning from the National Weather Service,” Greenfield Fire Chief Jim Langborg says.
The goal is to keep members of the community “cool and hydrated.” The cooling center be air conditioned and will have drinking water at the ready—plus movies for entertainment.
“The centers are geared at anyone,” Langborg says, “but especially the elderly and the young who are more susceptible to temperature changes.”
Gerry Malais, Monterey County’s emergency services manager says, “It’s our job to support Greenfield and get the message out.” As of Thursday, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services had shared information about the cooling center on its Facebook page, as did a number of other county organizations.
So far Greenfield is the only city in the county to announce the opening of a cooling center this weekend. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the county is free of the heat.
The temperature will rise through Saturday and any sensitive population should be careful. The National Weather Service recommends that you Limit your outdoor strenuous activities, do not leave kids or pets in vehicles, drink plenty of fluids and stay in air conditioned areas. They also recommend taking extra care of pets or crops, ensuring animals don’t walk on hot surfaces.
