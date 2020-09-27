Fall is here, and the busy holiday season when people usually gather in groups, hand out candy, pass around bowls of food or bob for apples, is quickly approaching.
This year the holidays are slated to look a bit different as we continue to try to slow the spread of Covid-19. In a media briefing on Friday Sept. 25, Monterey County Public Health Officer Ed Moreno asked that people remember that we will still have Covid-19 transmission in our community during the holidays.
He's not encouraging people to cancel their holiday celebrations entirely, just that they take precautionary measures to stay safe, and this holiday season he started with guidelines for Halloween.
"We know a lot of kids and families are looking forward to Halloween," Moreno said. "We have things that are not permitted aligned with state guidance and things that are not recommended, and then we have things we encourage people to consider doing."
The question most people are asking: Is trick-or-treating going to be allowed?
The answer: Technically yes, but it's not encouraged. And if you do go out remember to wear a face covering.
"We are not recommending it, but we are not saying it’s not permitted," he said during the briefing. "We really want people to think about the risk that’s involved with trick-or-treating and look for other alternatives."
What is encouraged instead is virtual gatherings where you can show off your costume and socialize. Drive through events with judges, such as a drive through halloween display in your neighborhood. Even drive through candy distribution is allowed where there is no close contact or touching, candy is kept in the wrapper and hand sanitizer is used frequently.
Check out what's on the schedule for pop-up movies at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. They might put some halloween movies on the schedule.
Moreno also encourages local restaurants with outdoor dining to decorate for the holiday and offer residents a place to have a Halloween-themed dinner.
In Monterey County Social Circles, groups of 12 or fewer people, are allowed to celebrate the holiday together. Individuals may only participate in one Social Circle for a four-week period. But remember, under both state and county guidelines large gatherings, such as festivals and Halloween parties are not allowed.
