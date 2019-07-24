Two weeks after announcing its selection of a new president, Hartnell College’s governing board came out of a closed-door meeting on July 23 without a final decision on the matter.
Many faculty and community members are pressing the Board of Trustees to retract its pick of Patricia Hsieh, a community college president in San Diego, and restart the search for a successor to outgoing Hartnell College President Willard Lewallen.
During the public comment period at the July 23 meeting, a series of speakers criticized the board over the lack of Latino representation among finalists for the job of president. Hsieh is a Tawainese-born immigrant. The meeting was held in front of a packed audience in Steinbeck Hall on Hartnell’s campus.
Some said that considering the demographics of the community, the job requirements should be tailored to ensure that Latino candidates are selected. The student body is nearly 60 percent Latino and the college has been formally designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by federal authorities.
Adding to the pressure on the board to reconsider, a letter arrived from the head of the Academic Senate at San Diego Miramar College, where Hsieh serves as president, claiming that Hsieh is being “removed” from her job after displaying a “shocking lack of integrity.”
The Hartnell board will continue the discussion on hiring a new president at its next meeting on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.