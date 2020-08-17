The Monterey County Health Department is playing catch-up in listing Covid-19 case numbers that were previously unknown due to a major glitch in the California state Covid-19 tracking system in the month of July. The result: Over the weekend, reported cumulative cases in Monterey County jumped by nearly 500, from just over 6,000 on Saturday to more than 6,500 reported today, with just over 3,900 patients recovered.
On Friday, Aug. 14, Monterey County Public Health Officer Edward Moreno told reporters in a briefing call that there were approximately 2,400 test results both positive and negative backlogged, possibly since late July. Today he told reporters they were seeing cases as far back as July 3.
He estimated on Friday that about 600 cases of those backlogged were positive. County staff spent last week manually entering those cases, as well as eliminating duplicates.
"It's taking quite a bit of our time," Moreno said.
The delay creates a "lost opportunity" for case investigators and contact tracers to make contact with people who tested positive. By the time officials get to those people, their isolation periods are nearly over.
Some of those they are contacting were already in isolation because they received their results from the healthcare provider who ordered the test. Others may have been isolating after being contacted as part of a contact investigation informing them they were exposed to a confirmed case of Covid-19.
"Unfortunately that's not true for all of these," Moreno said, meaning, that people who had the virus were still in contact with others while waiting for test results.
Once all the cases are accounted for, Moreno said he expected an increase in the county's case positivity rate, which is currently over the threshold that would move Monterey County off of the state's monitoring list. The county is still not in a position to reopen in-person instruction in schools or reopen more business activities, he said.
Also over the weekend the county reported five more deaths, bringing the total number of Monterey County residents who have died due to Covid-19 to 46. In a tweet on Saturday, the health department said the five people who died all who had underlying conditions.
On Friday, Moreno said Latinos account for 78 percent of the county's deaths, despite making up just 61 percent of the county's population. According the county's website on Monday, Latinos make up 71 percent of all positive test results.
As of Sunday, the state was showing 54 people hospitalized in Monterey County, with 16 patients in the ICU.
