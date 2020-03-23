The number of people tested remained the same on the Monterey County Public Health Department website—271—but more test results came back on Monday, March 23, and at least six tested positive for Covid-19.
The department is reporting that six are travel-related, five are due to person-to-person transmission from contacts in either a home, business or healthcare setting and four are from community transmission. Five are still under investigation.
There was no other information provided by the department.
