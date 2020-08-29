In what's being described as a one-stop-shop for people and businesses impacted by the River, Carmel and Dolan fires of Monterey County, a local assistance center featuring local, state and federal agencies is being created inside the Monterey Conference Center for operation between Sunday, Aug. 30 to Saturday, Sept. 5.
Monterey County is organizing the center in partnership with FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Service, according to a press release from the county on Aug. 28. It will be open daily from 10am-8pm, and will follow safety protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including temperature checks at the door. Face coverings are required.
Anyone impacted by the fires in need of assistance, no matter how big or how small, may come to the center for services and to get questions answered. Representatives from federal, state and county agencies will be on hand, as well as non-profit organizations.
Besides help from FEMA, the county's Resource Management Agency will be there to help with building permits. Other county agencies involved include the Department of Social Services, the County Assessor’s Office and others. The center will have kiosks set up with computers to fill out applications and look up information.
For those concerned about being in a public location with others, the county created a virtual Local Assistance Center on its fire information page: co.monterey.ca.us/2020Fires.
The website offers information on safely returning home, post fire clean-up, drinking water and food safety, how to recover vital records that may have been lost and how to find out about eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance.
