With the Dolan Fire better contained near the coastline, the need to keep Highway 1 fully closed to thru-traffic has passed. Caltrans officials announced that today, Monday, Sept. 21, they are reopening the highway at 6pm.
During the past four weeks, since the fire began in Big Sur on Aug. 18, the roadway was subject to flaming logs and rocks rolling down cliffs onto the highway. In addition, firefighters needed clear access to get up and down the highway to hot spots.
The Dolan Fire is now 46-percent contained and the battle continues largely inland, away from the oceanfront. The incident command center has been moved from Big Sur to King City.
The Dolan Fire was relatively calm yesterday, fire officials report, with an emphasis on putting out hot spots around Junipero Serra Peak in the Ventana Wilderness.
