Monterey County is one 13 mid-size counties in California, defined for the purposes of this data presentation as a county whose populations is between 200,000 and 700,000 residents. The list includes the Central Coast but also other similarly sized counties elsewhere in California.
When comparing the total number of Covid-19 cases over time, it can be helpful to group these 13 together, and leave out larger places like Los Angeles County with its 10 million residents or Sierra County with its 3,00 residents.
As the data visualization above shows, Monterey County started out with one of the smallest cases counts among the bunch. But in May and June, the coronavirus spread more rapidly here, propelling Monterey County closer to the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.