Help from the federal government is now on its way to California homeowners and low-income renters who were forced from their homes by recent wildfires, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Aug. 25.
The relief to homeowners who either lost their homes or experienced significant damage includes: immediate foreclosure relief through a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration-insured home mortgages; offering FHA insurance to disaster victims whose homes were destroyed or seriously damaged; making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation, enabling homeowners to refinance a home and the cost of its rehabilitation through a single mortgage.
HUD will also share information with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state agencies about housing providers that may have available units for low-income renters in impacted counties.
For assistance with existing FHA loans, call the FHA’s Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320.
FHA mortgage insurance information is available here.
Mortgage information for rehabilitating homes is available here.
