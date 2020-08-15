Monterey Credit Union, which serves some 19,000 members in the region, is closing three branches permanently due to reduced foot traffic.
The branches, located in Carmel, Pacific Grove and Sand City, have been closed to walk-in customers since mid-March when shelter-in-place began, and all have leases that end within the next six months. In a letter to members, the credit union announced they will not reopen even after SIP restrictions are lifted.
"It was obvious that the small number of transactions couldn't justify the expenses associated with keeping them open," the letter states.
No staff will be laid off, says Kathy Aliotti, vice president of member services. Instead they've all already been working out of the Monterey branch while their satellite locations have been closed. (In addition to the Monterey branch, locations in Salinas and Hollister are slated to remain in bricks-and-mortar form.)
It's not just the pandemic that's led to a slowdown in in-person banking, Aliotti says; since 1999, foot traffic is down by about 80 percent.
"It seems like members have already adapted to available technology for their banking," she says. "We've given a lot of thought, and these three branches had been closed already for five months. We thought it was prudent to keep them closed. This will give us an opportunity to give back to the membership through better technology and lower fees."
For now, the ATMs at each of the three affected branches will remain open, and Aliotti says they'll look into extending those for as long as possible. She was not able to immediately provide a number for the estimated savings from closing these three branches.
