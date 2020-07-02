As of today, Thursday, July 2, Monterey County is on the state of California's monitoring list due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases. If the county's situation does not improve within three days, officials will shut down bars and other businesses where there could be close contact, like dine-in restaurants and wineries and tasting rooms.
Coming just one day before the Fourth of July holiday weekend spares the county from shutting down visitor-serving businesses during what officials expect to be one of the busiest tourist weekends of this summer during the pandemic.
Should there be an order to close, restaurants with outdoor seating or takeout options will be able to remain open for business but bars will have to completely close, even if they have an outdoor patio. The closure will last for at least three weeks.
Monterey County originally had one of the smallest amounts of cases compared to other mid-sized counties in California, but its share of cases has recently been climbing. As of today, the Monterey County Health Department is reporting 1,748 confirmed cases, an increase of 57 since yesterday. Hospitalizations increased by four admissions. There were also 51 more recovered patients, for a total of 1,107 people recovered, or 63 percent of those who have been confirmed to have the virus in Monterey County.
Dining inside of restaurants was permitted starting on May 30, and bars were permitted to reopen on June 12.
According to the California Department of Public Health's notice today, "Monterey County is experiencing elevated disease transmission. Drivers include
1) community transmission as more individuals leave their homes to work or to seek services, and;
2) workplace transmission followed by household transmission.
Key actions to slow transmission of Covid-19 include
1) promoting and building additional testing capacity in geographic areas with low testing rates;
2) continuing case and contact investigations;
3) continuing to coordinate with local hospitals, clinics, and skilled nursing facilities to ensure surge response readiness, and;
4) focusing additional outreach and educational messaging in geographic areas and among populations disproportionately affected by Covid-19."
Communities disproportionately affected include Latinos, who make up 80 percent of confirmed Covid-19 patients in Monterey County, and geographies of Salinas, where 60 percent of confirmed cases are, and South County, where 26 percent of confirmed cases are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.