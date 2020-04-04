Interactive: How Monterey County compares to its neighbors in Covid-19 cases 4/4/2020

As part of the Weekly's ongoing coverage of Covid-19, we have built a regularly updated visual tracker that puts Monterey County's confirmed cases and testing numbers into context.

One line chart captures the overall number of confirmed cases over time in Monterey and nearby counties. A second line chart provides the same information but adjusts for population size. And a third chart gives the current number of cases, deaths, tests and sources for more info. 

Click here to reach the new Covid-19 tracker.

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.