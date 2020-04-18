LINK: here’s is how to get to the map and start exploring.
The Weekly would like to introduce readers to an interactive and automatically updating Covid-19 mapper that tracks cases and deaths in Monterey County and neighboring counties.
The credit for the design and technology goes to Stanford’s Big Local News program, Pitch Interactive and Google News. The data on all U.S. counties, including Monterey, comes from automatically from the a service provided by New York Times and is checked for accuracy by the Weekly.
The mapper tracks confirmed cases and fatalities, comparing the numbers for Monterey and surround counties per 100,000 residents.
